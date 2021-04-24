Moonshot (MOONSHOT) 24 Hour Trading Volume Hits $573,023.00

Moonshot (CURRENCY:MOONSHOT) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on April 24th. One Moonshot coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges. Moonshot has a total market cap of $10,807.89 and approximately $573,023.00 worth of Moonshot was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Moonshot has traded 110% higher against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002025 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.05 or 0.00002135 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29.57 or 0.00059890 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $133.38 or 0.00270098 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.01 or 0.00004079 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $502.34 or 0.01017281 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $11.48 or 0.00023244 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $49,297.83 or 0.99831794 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $305.17 or 0.00617990 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Moonshot Profile

Moonshot’s total supply is 629,124,973,940 coins and its circulating supply is 191,163,049,869 coins. Moonshot’s official Twitter account is @RS25Moonshot.

Moonshot Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Moonshot directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Moonshot should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Moonshot using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

