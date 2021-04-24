Morgan Stanley Buys 208,355 Shares of TransAlta Co. (NYSE:TAC)

Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of TransAlta Co. (NYSE:TAC) (TSE:TA) by 20.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,214,264 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 208,355 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in TransAlta were worth $9,216,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in TransAlta by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. now owns 33,512,585 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $254,491,000 after acquiring an additional 333,190 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG increased its position in shares of TransAlta by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 279,908 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,124,000 after purchasing an additional 3,437 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new stake in shares of TransAlta during the 4th quarter valued at $1,179,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of TransAlta during the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, Scotia Capital Inc. increased its position in shares of TransAlta by 10.5% during the 4th quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 1,435,573 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $10,896,000 after purchasing an additional 136,223 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.13% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on TAC shares. Scotiabank raised their target price on TransAlta from $13.50 to $14.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 16th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on TransAlta from $17.50 to $18.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, March 19th. CIBC lifted their price objective on TransAlta from $13.00 to $13.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. National Bank Financial reissued a “sector perform” rating on shares of TransAlta in a report on Friday, March 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded TransAlta from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, March 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. TransAlta has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $12.03.

TAC opened at $9.83 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.65 billion, a PE ratio of -44.68 and a beta of 1.20. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $9.29 and its 200-day moving average price is $8.01. TransAlta Co. has a 52-week low of $5.22 and a 52-week high of $10.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 1.13.

TransAlta (NYSE:TAC) (TSE:TA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 2nd. The utilities provider reported ($0.61) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.01 by ($0.62). The company had revenue of $417.45 million during the quarter. TransAlta had a negative return on equity of 4.95% and a negative net margin of 2.23%. Research analysts forecast that TransAlta Co. will post -0.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About TransAlta

TransAlta Corporation owns, operates, and develops a diverse fleet of electrical power generation assets in Canada, the United States, and Australia. It operates through six segments: Hydro, Wind and Solar, North American Gas, Australian Gas, Alberta Thermal, and Centralia. The company owns and operates hydro, wind and solar, natural gas-fired, and coal-fired facilities.

