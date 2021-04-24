Morgan Stanley Decreases Stock Holdings in Vicor Co. (NASDAQ:VICR)

Morgan Stanley reduced its holdings in shares of Vicor Co. (NASDAQ:VICR) by 20.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 104,213 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 27,403 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in Vicor were worth $9,610,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Vicor by 105.3% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 256,605 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $23,664,000 after acquiring an additional 131,645 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Vicor by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,051,951 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $281,451,000 after buying an additional 124,668 shares during the period. Congress Asset Management Co. MA purchased a new position in Vicor in the 4th quarter worth about $5,933,000. Analog Century Management LP purchased a new position in Vicor in the 4th quarter worth about $5,402,000. Finally, Apis Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Vicor during the 4th quarter valued at about $2,213,000. 35.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Vicor alerts:

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Vicor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $110.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Craig Hallum lifted their target price on shares of Vicor from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Vicor in a research note on Friday. Northland Securities lifted their target price on shares of Vicor from $55.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Finally, BWS Financial lifted their target price on shares of Vicor from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $109.00.

VICR opened at $90.21 on Friday. Vicor Co. has a 12-month low of $44.38 and a 12-month high of $104.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.92 billion, a PE ratio of 501.17 and a beta of 0.84. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $88.11 and a two-hundred day moving average of $89.12.

Vicor (NASDAQ:VICR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The electronics maker reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by $0.08. Vicor had a net margin of 2.92% and a return on equity of 2.98%. The company had revenue of $88.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $86.46 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.04) EPS. Vicor’s revenue for the quarter was up 40.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Vicor Co. will post 0.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Andrew D’amico sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.91, for a total value of $88,910.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $88,910. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Patrizio Vinciarelli sold 3,561 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.15, for a total transaction of $363,756.15. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 9,908,181 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,012,120,689.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 61,271 shares of company stock valued at $6,187,786. Insiders own 36.60% of the company’s stock.

Vicor Profile

Vicor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets modular power components and power systems for converting electrical power in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company offers a range of brick-format DC-DC converters; complementary components; and input and output voltage, and output power products, as well as electrical and mechanical accessories.

See Also: How does a 12b-1 fee affect fund performance?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VICR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vicor Co. (NASDAQ:VICR).

Receive News & Ratings for Vicor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vicor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.