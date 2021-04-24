Morgan Stanley Increases American Electric Power (NASDAQ:AEP) Price Target to $104.00

American Electric Power (NASDAQ:AEP) had its price target upped by Morgan Stanley from $99.00 to $104.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, PriceTargets.com reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Guggenheim raised American Electric Power from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $93.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of American Electric Power from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $101.00 to $88.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Edward Jones began coverage on American Electric Power in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. They set a buy rating for the company. Mizuho lifted their price target on American Electric Power from $83.00 to $91.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded American Electric Power from a neutral rating to a sell rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $90.00 to $83.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $93.18.

NASDAQ AEP opened at $87.70 on Tuesday. American Electric Power has a one year low of $74.80 and a one year high of $94.21. The company has a market capitalization of $43.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.66, a P/E/G ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 0.22. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $84.48 and a 200-day moving average price of $82.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a current ratio of 0.48.

American Electric Power (NASDAQ:AEP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 21st. The company reported $1.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.17 by ($0.02). American Electric Power had a net margin of 12.82% and a return on equity of 10.19%. The company had revenue of $4.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.54 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.02 earnings per share. American Electric Power’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that American Electric Power will post 4.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 10th. Investors of record on Monday, May 10th will be paid a $0.74 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 7th. This represents a $2.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.38%. American Electric Power’s dividend payout ratio is currently 69.81%.

In other news, EVP Charles R. Patton sold 14,791 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total value of $1,257,235.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 29,367 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,496,195. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP David Matthew Feinberg sold 11,951 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.42, for a total transaction of $901,344.42. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 13,325 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,004,971.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 118,935 shares of company stock valued at $9,204,606. 0.16% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of AEP. Greenhouse Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in American Electric Power in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. ELM Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in American Electric Power in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. MV Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in American Electric Power by 200.0% during the fourth quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 300 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Canton Hathaway LLC acquired a new stake in American Electric Power during the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. Finally, Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of American Electric Power during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. 75.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

American Electric Power Company Profile

American Electric Power Co, Inc engages in the business of generation, transmission and distribution of electricity. It operates through the following segments: Vertically Integrated Utilities, Transmission & Distribution Utilities, AEP Transmission Holdco and Generation & Marketing. The Vertically Integrated Utilities segment engages in the generation, transmission and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers through assets owned and operated by its subsidiaries.

