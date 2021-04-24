Morgan Stanley Increases Marsh & McLennan Companies (NYSE:MMC) Price Target to $132.00

Marsh & McLennan Companies (NYSE:MMC) had its price target lifted by equities research analysts at Morgan Stanley from $126.00 to $132.00 in a report released on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “equal weight” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 3.39% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on MMC. Credit Suisse Group upgraded Marsh & McLennan Companies from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $120.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Citigroup boosted their target price on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $125.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Marsh & McLennan Companies from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $126.00 to $112.00 in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Finally, Raymond James reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies in a research note on Wednesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $118.35.

Get Marsh & McLennan Companies alerts:

Shares of NYSE:MMC opened at $127.67 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 1.27. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $121.53 and its 200-day moving average price is $115.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $64.88 billion, a PE ratio of 32.08, a P/E/G ratio of 3.88 and a beta of 0.86. Marsh & McLennan Companies has a 1 year low of $91.80 and a 1 year high of $128.86.

Marsh & McLennan Companies (NYSE:MMC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $4.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.26 billion. Marsh & McLennan Companies had a return on equity of 31.20% and a net margin of 11.91%. The business’s revenue was up 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.19 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Marsh & McLennan Companies will post 4.91 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Marsh & McLennan Companies news, CFO Mark C. Mcgivney sold 6,125 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.28, for a total transaction of $706,090.00. 0.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Marsh & McLennan Companies during the 4th quarter valued at $283,389,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 5.4% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 33,053,215 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,867,186,000 after buying an additional 1,704,020 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its position in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 65.7% in the fourth quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 3,358,169 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $392,906,000 after purchasing an additional 1,331,609 shares during the period. Viking Global Investors LP purchased a new position in Marsh & McLennan Companies in the fourth quarter valued at about $154,507,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 41,242,579 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,825,383,000 after purchasing an additional 1,183,921 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.56% of the company’s stock.

About Marsh & McLennan Companies

Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc, a professional services company, provides advice and solutions to clients in the areas of risk, strategy, and people worldwide. It operates in two segments, Risk and Insurance Services, and Consulting. The Risk and Insurance Services segment offers risk management services, such as risk advice, risk transfer, and risk control and mitigation solutions, as well as insurance and reinsurance broking, catastrophe and financial modeling, and related advisory services; and insurance program management services.

See Also: Trade Deficit

Receive News & Ratings for Marsh & McLennan Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marsh & McLennan Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.