Morgan Stanley Increases NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE) Price Target to $72.00

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE) had its price target increased by Morgan Stanley from $66.00 to $72.00 in a report released on Tuesday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the utilities provider’s stock.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on NEE. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on NextEra Energy from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on NextEra Energy in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. They issued an outperform rating and a $88.00 price target for the company. Credit Suisse Group upgraded NextEra Energy from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and lowered their price target for the company from $87.00 to $85.00 in a report on Monday, March 15th. Bank of America restated a buy rating and set a $81.00 target price on shares of NextEra Energy in a report on Friday, January 15th. Finally, Mizuho upped their target price on NextEra Energy from $64.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, January 11th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. NextEra Energy currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $78.83.

Shares of NYSE NEE opened at $78.24 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $75.45 and its two-hundred day moving average is $77.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 0.57 and a quick ratio of 0.48. NextEra Energy has a 1-year low of $55.65 and a 1-year high of $87.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $153.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.42, a PEG ratio of 4.07 and a beta of 0.16.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The utilities provider reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $3.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.01 billion. NextEra Energy had a return on equity of 10.79% and a net margin of 21.44%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 19.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.59 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that NextEra Energy will post 2.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 26th were paid a $0.385 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 25th. This represents a $1.54 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.97%. NextEra Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 73.68%.

In other news, CEO Eric E. Silagy sold 9,268 shares of NextEra Energy stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total transaction of $741,440.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 144,977 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,598,160. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO James L. Robo sold 118,000 shares of NextEra Energy stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.02, for a total transaction of $8,970,360.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 192,680 shares of company stock valued at $14,718,893. Insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Catalyst Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NextEra Energy during the 3rd quarter worth $75,000. Arlington Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of NextEra Energy by 97.0% during the 4th quarter. Arlington Partners LLC now owns 329 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares during the last quarter. Avion Wealth lifted its position in shares of NextEra Energy by 300.0% during the 4th quarter. Avion Wealth now owns 336 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 252 shares during the last quarter. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in NextEra Energy in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in NextEra Energy in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. 19.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear, and fossil fuel, such as coal and natural gas facilities. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets with a focus on renewable generation facilities, electric transmission facilities, and battery storage projects; and owns, develops, constructs, manages and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

