Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) Upgraded at Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Wednesday, Price Targets.com reports. Berenberg Bank currently has $91.00 target price on the financial services provider’s stock, up from their previous target price of $67.00.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Daiwa Capital Markets raised Morgan Stanley from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and set a $86.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $98.00 target price on shares of Morgan Stanley in a research note on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research raised Morgan Stanley from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $85.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 25th. UBS Group lifted their price target on Morgan Stanley from $84.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Morgan Stanley from $78.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $74.15.

NYSE:MS opened at $80.95 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.50, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.76. Morgan Stanley has a fifty-two week low of $35.53 and a fifty-two week high of $86.64. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $80.53 and its two-hundred day moving average is $68.67. The stock has a market cap of $151.42 billion, a PE ratio of 13.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 1.59.

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 15th. The financial services provider reported $2.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.47. Morgan Stanley had a return on equity of 12.33% and a net margin of 19.16%. The company had revenue of $15.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.48 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.01 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 65.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Morgan Stanley will post 5.93 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 14th. Investors of record on Friday, April 30th will be issued a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 29th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.73%. Morgan Stanley’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 28.11%.

In related news, insider Daniel A. Simkowitz sold 73,162 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.06, for a total value of $5,857,349.72. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 267,915 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,449,274.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.26% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of MS. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Morgan Stanley during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,296,799,000. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Morgan Stanley by 104.8% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 35,972,769 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,465,213,000 after buying an additional 18,409,146 shares during the last quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA acquired a new position in shares of Morgan Stanley during the fourth quarter worth approximately $827,361,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in shares of Morgan Stanley by 12.0% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 98,409,202 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,740,591,000 after buying an additional 10,552,671 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its holdings in shares of Morgan Stanley by 26.7% during the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 12,476,174 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $854,988,000 after buying an additional 2,631,219 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.79% of the company’s stock.

Morgan Stanley Company Profile

Morgan Stanley, a financial holding company, provides various financial products and services to corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. The company operates through Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management segments.

