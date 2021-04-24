Morgan Stanley Sells 1,948 Shares of U.S. Silica Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SLCA)

Morgan Stanley decreased its holdings in U.S. Silica Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SLCA) by 0.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,299,165 shares of the mining company’s stock after selling 1,948 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 1.76% of U.S. Silica worth $9,121,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of U.S. Silica by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,362,858 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $79,768,000 after acquiring an additional 300,662 shares during the last quarter. Ariel Investments LLC raised its position in shares of U.S. Silica by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Ariel Investments LLC now owns 8,960,928 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $62,906,000 after acquiring an additional 186,469 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of U.S. Silica by 6.5% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,379,607 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $4,139,000 after acquiring an additional 84,537 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of U.S. Silica during the fourth quarter worth $8,811,000. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of U.S. Silica by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 368,265 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $2,585,000 after purchasing an additional 11,200 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 75.67% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. B. Riley lifted their price objective on U.S. Silica from $4.35 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Evercore ISI raised U.S. Silica from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 4th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on U.S. Silica from $6.00 to $8.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut U.S. Silica from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $14.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $8.58.

SLCA stock opened at $11.04 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00, a current ratio of 2.09 and a quick ratio of 1.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $820.34 million, a P/E ratio of -1.97 and a beta of 3.22. The business has a 50-day moving average of $12.67 and a 200-day moving average of $8.13. U.S. Silica Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1.29 and a fifty-two week high of $15.38.

U.S. Silica (NYSE:SLCA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 26th. The mining company reported ($0.26) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.34) by $0.08. The company had revenue of $227.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $189.73 million. U.S. Silica had a negative return on equity of 0.69% and a negative net margin of 42.97%. U.S. Silica’s revenue for the quarter was down 33.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.53) earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that U.S. Silica Holdings, Inc. will post -0.61 EPS for the current year.

About U.S. Silica

U.S. Silica Holdings, Inc produces and sells commercial silica in the United States. It operates through two segments, Oil & Gas Proppants and Industrial & Specialty Products. The company offers whole grain commercial silica products to be used as fracturing sand in connection with oil and natural gas recovery, as well as sells its whole grain silica products in various size distributions, grain shapes, and chemical purity levels for manufacturing glass products.

