Morgan Stanley Sells 2,863 Shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF (NYSEARCA:MDYG)

Morgan Stanley cut its holdings in SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF (NYSEARCA:MDYG) by 2.2% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 130,112 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,863 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF were worth $9,020,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. raised its stake in SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF by 2,533.5% during the 4th quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. now owns 1,343,011 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,111,000 after buying an additional 1,292,014 shares during the last quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $37,073,000. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF by 42.4% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 829,366 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,500,000 after buying an additional 246,812 shares during the last quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF by 2,564.3% during the 3rd quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 195,214 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,203,000 after buying an additional 187,887 shares during the last quarter. Finally, KWB Wealth purchased a new stake in SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $10,727,000.

NYSEARCA:MDYG opened at $79.39 on Friday. SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF has a one year low of $45.74 and a one year high of $79.63. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $75.53 and a 200-day moving average price of $70.07.

SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF Company Profile

SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Growth ETF, before expenses, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Mid Cap 400 Growth Index. The S&P MidCap 400 Growth Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization growth sector in the United States equity market. The Index consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest growth characteristics based on: sales growth; earnings change to price, and momentum.

