Morgan Stanley Trims Virtus Investment Partners (NASDAQ:VRTS) Target Price to $295.00

Virtus Investment Partners (NASDAQ:VRTS) had its price objective lowered by Morgan Stanley from $298.00 to $295.00 in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an equal weight rating on the closed-end fund’s stock.

VRTS has been the topic of several other reports. Barclays lifted their target price on Virtus Investment Partners from $280.00 to $315.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Virtus Investment Partners from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $272.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $260.60.

Shares of VRTS opened at $256.81 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $249.73 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $216.47. The company has a current ratio of 32.42, a quick ratio of 32.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. Virtus Investment Partners has a 12 month low of $73.49 and a 12 month high of $270.00. The company has a market cap of $1.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.73 and a beta of 1.66.

Virtus Investment Partners (NASDAQ:VRTS) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The closed-end fund reported $5.15 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.95 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $153.54 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $149.98 million. Virtus Investment Partners had a return on equity of 20.04% and a net margin of 9.48%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Virtus Investment Partners will post 15.88 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 30th will be issued a $0.82 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 29th. This represents a $3.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.28%. Virtus Investment Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 22.16%.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Virtus Investment Partners by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,214,391 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $263,524,000 after acquiring an additional 37,967 shares in the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC grew its position in Virtus Investment Partners by 28.7% in the third quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 112,410 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $15,585,000 after acquiring an additional 25,096 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Virtus Investment Partners in the fourth quarter worth about $20,470,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in Virtus Investment Partners by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 47,883 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $10,391,000 after acquiring an additional 1,630 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Epoch Investment Partners Inc. grew its position in Virtus Investment Partners by 161.5% in the fourth quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 41,238 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $8,949,000 after acquiring an additional 25,468 shares in the last quarter. 83.23% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Virtus Investment Partners, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to individual and institutional clients. It launches separate client focused equity and fixed income portfolios. The firm launches equity, fixed income, and balanced mutual funds for its clients.

