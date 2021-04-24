MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI) Stake Increased by Trust Asset Management LLC

Trust Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI) by 21.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 674 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 118 shares during the period. Trust Asset Management LLC’s holdings in MSCI were worth $283,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its stake in shares of MSCI by 1.5% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 71,138 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $25,369,000 after acquiring an additional 1,064 shares during the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of MSCI in the third quarter valued at approximately $726,000. Kathmere Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of MSCI in the third quarter valued at approximately $123,000. Brinker Capital Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of MSCI in the third quarter valued at approximately $3,092,000. Finally, Perpetual Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of MSCI in the third quarter valued at approximately $233,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.29% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have commented on MSCI shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of MSCI in a report on Thursday, March 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $475.00 target price for the company. UBS Group raised shares of MSCI from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $452.00 to $463.00 in a report on Monday, February 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of MSCI from $422.00 to $448.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, January 29th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. MSCI presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $453.71.

In other news, COO Cd Baer Pettit sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $430.66, for a total transaction of $1,076,650.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 261,802 shares in the company, valued at $112,747,649.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 2.94% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MSCI stock opened at $486.50 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $432.05 and a 200-day moving average of $413.62. MSCI Inc. has a 1-year low of $299.09 and a 1-year high of $488.36. The company has a market cap of $40.26 billion, a PE ratio of 72.72 and a beta of 0.91.

MSCI (NYSE:MSCI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 28th. The technology company reported $1.96 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.98 by ($0.02). MSCI had a net margin of 34.28% and a negative return on equity of 226.94%. The company had revenue of $443.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $434.64 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.67 EPS. MSCI’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that MSCI Inc. will post 7.84 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 19th were given a dividend of $0.78 per share. This represents a $3.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 18th. MSCI’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 48.45%.

MSCI Company Profile

MSCI Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides investment decision support tools for the clients to manage their investment processes worldwide. The company operates through Index, Analytics, and All Other segments. The Index segment primarily provides indexes for use in various areas of the investment process, including indexed product creation, such as ETFs, mutual funds, annuities, futures, options, structured products, over-the-counter derivatives; performance benchmarking; portfolio construction and rebalancing; and asset allocation, as well as licenses GICS and GICS Direct.

