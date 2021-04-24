Munchener Ruckvers (AMS:MEURV) PT Set at €300.00 by Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada set a €300.00 ($352.94) price target on Munchener Ruckvers (AMS:MEURV) in a research note published on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. UBS Group set a €293.00 ($344.71) price target on shares of Munchener Ruckvers and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. DZ Bank reissued a neutral rating on shares of Munchener Ruckvers in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €265.00 ($311.76) target price on Munchener Ruckvers and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday. Barclays set a €284.00 ($334.12) target price on shares of Munchener Ruckvers and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, March 12th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €240.00 ($282.35) price target on Munchener Ruckvers and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of €264.46 ($311.13).

Munchener Ruckvers has a 1 year low of €164.50 ($193.53) and a 1 year high of €200.00 ($235.29).

