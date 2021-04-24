Murphy Capital Management Inc. Buys 298 Shares of Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB)

Murphy Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB) by 3.0% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 10,198 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 298 shares during the period. Murphy Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Kimberly-Clark were worth $1,418,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Robinson Value Management Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Kimberly-Clark in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Retirement Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Syverson Strege & Co acquired a new stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Tacita Capital Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark in the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. 71.89% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Kimberly-Clark alerts:

Shares of NYSE KMB opened at $132.11 on Friday. Kimberly-Clark Co. has a twelve month low of $128.02 and a twelve month high of $160.16. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $135.75 and its 200-day moving average price is $136.21. The company has a market capitalization of $44.65 billion, a PE ratio of 19.20, a PEG ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.61.

Kimberly-Clark (NYSE:KMB) last announced its earnings results on Friday, April 23rd. The company reported $1.80 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.94 by ($0.14). Kimberly-Clark had a return on equity of 812.50% and a net margin of 12.49%. The business had revenue of $4.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.97 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.13 EPS. Kimberly-Clark’s quarterly revenue was down 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Kimberly-Clark Co. will post 7.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 5th were paid a $1.14 dividend. This represents a $4.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.45%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 4th. This is an increase from Kimberly-Clark’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.07. Kimberly-Clark’s payout ratio is presently 66.18%.

In related news, insider Tristram Wilkinson sold 1,440 shares of Kimberly-Clark stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.88, for a total value of $198,547.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently commented on KMB shares. Bank of America reduced their target price on Kimberly-Clark from $165.00 to $155.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on Kimberly-Clark from $146.00 to $145.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Kimberly-Clark from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $146.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on Kimberly-Clark from $152.00 to $156.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. Finally, Citigroup cut their price target on Kimberly-Clark from $127.00 to $122.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Kimberly-Clark currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $146.67.

About Kimberly-Clark

Kimberly-Clark Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets personal care and consumer tissue products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional. The Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, training and youth pants, swimpants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, and other related products under the Huggies, Pull-Ups, Little Swimmers, GoodNites, DryNites, Sweety, Kotex, U by Kotex, Intimus, Depend, Plenitud, Softex, Poise, and other brand names.

Read More: What is a short straddle?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KMB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB).

Receive News & Ratings for Kimberly-Clark Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kimberly-Clark and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.