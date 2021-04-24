Murphy Capital Management Inc. Has $2.52 Million Stock Position in General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD)

Murphy Capital Management Inc. grew its position in General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD) by 0.9% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 13,897 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after acquiring an additional 119 shares during the period. Murphy Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in General Dynamics were worth $2,523,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. DB Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of General Dynamics in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of General Dynamics in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Safir Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in General Dynamics in the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in General Dynamics in the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Canton Hathaway LLC acquired a new position in General Dynamics in the 4th quarter worth $30,000. 84.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of GD stock opened at $186.48 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 1.29. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $179.46 and its 200-day moving average is $157.97. The stock has a market cap of $52.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.92, a PEG ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 1.03. General Dynamics Co. has a 52-week low of $121.67 and a 52-week high of $186.98.

General Dynamics (NYSE:GD) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The aerospace company reported $3.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.54 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $10.48 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.76 billion. General Dynamics had a net margin of 8.33% and a return on equity of 23.00%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.51 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that General Dynamics Co. will post 11.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 9th will be given a dividend of $1.19 per share. This represents a $4.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.55%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 8th. This is a positive change from General Dynamics’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.10. General Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio is presently 39.73%.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on GD. Susquehanna upped their target price on shares of General Dynamics from $162.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of General Dynamics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $196.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. Susquehanna Bancshares upped their target price on shares of General Dynamics from $162.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Cowen upped their target price on shares of General Dynamics from $183.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Finally, Wolfe Research reaffirmed an “underperform” rating on shares of General Dynamics in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. General Dynamics presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $169.06.

General Dynamics Corp. is an aerospace and defense company, which engages in the provision of tanks, rockets, missiles, submarines, warships, fighters and electronics to all of the military services. It operates through the following segments: Aerospace, Combat Systems, Information Technology, and Marine Systems.

