Murphy Capital Management Inc. Has $3.34 Million Holdings in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

Murphy Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) by 5.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 64,630 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,102 shares during the quarter. Murphy Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $3,342,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CSCO. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Cisco Systems by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 327,697,698 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $14,664,472,000 after buying an additional 6,274,151 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in Cisco Systems in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,026,921,000. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Cisco Systems by 6.1% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 38,947,804 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,742,915,000 after buying an additional 2,222,924 shares during the last quarter. Dodge & Cox raised its holdings in Cisco Systems by 27.3% in the 4th quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 38,592,574 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,727,018,000 after buying an additional 8,276,836 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in Cisco Systems by 10.9% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 38,461,276 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,721,142,000 after buying an additional 3,778,044 shares during the last quarter. 70.62% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director M Michele Burns sold 13,982 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.55, for a total transaction of $720,772.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 70,468 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,632,625.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Mark D. Chandler sold 3,024 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.21, for a total value of $142,763.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 37,776 shares of company stock valued at $1,832,205 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ CSCO opened at $51.91 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $219.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.10, a PEG ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.95. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a one year low of $35.28 and a one year high of $53.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 1.54. The business’s fifty day moving average is $50.51 and its 200-day moving average is $45.00.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 9th. The network equipment provider reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.03. Cisco Systems had a return on equity of 32.64% and a net margin of 21.76%. The business had revenue of $11.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.92 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.77 EPS. Research analysts expect that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 2.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.37 per share. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.85%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 5th. This is a positive change from Cisco Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. Cisco Systems’s payout ratio is presently 50.68%.

CSCO has been the subject of a number of research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Cisco Systems from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $55.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, March 11th. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Cisco Systems from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $63.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Cisco Systems from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $50.00 to $59.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. DZ Bank raised shares of Cisco Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of Cisco Systems in a research report on Tuesday. They set a “hold” rating and a $55.00 price objective for the company. Fourteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $50.71.

About Cisco Systems

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. It provides infrastructure platforms, including networking technologies of switching, routing, wireless, and data center products that are designed to work together to deliver networking capabilities, and transport and/or store data.

