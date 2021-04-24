Murphy Capital Management Inc. Has $3.68 Million Stake in iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB)

Murphy Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB) by 4.9% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 24,429 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,133 shares during the period. Murphy Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF were worth $3,678,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in IBB. Western Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,574 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $390,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 3,801 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $575,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Pacific Center for Financial Services lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF by 7.6% in the 4th quarter. Pacific Center for Financial Services now owns 949 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $144,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 9,460 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,433,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Optimum Investment Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 4,291 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $650,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. 79.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of IBB opened at $155.31 on Friday. iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF has a 12-month low of $119.65 and a 12-month high of $174.04. The business’s fifty day moving average is $151.71 and its 200 day moving average is $153.72.

iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF Profile

iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the NASDAQ Biotechnology Index (the Index). The Index contains securities of NASDAQ listed companies that are classified according to the Industry Classification Benchmark as either biotechnology or pharmaceuticals, which also meet other eligibility criteria determined by NASDAQ.

