Murphy Capital Management Inc. Sells 563 Shares of Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT)

Murphy Capital Management Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT) by 1.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 29,480 shares of the company’s stock after selling 563 shares during the quarter. Murphy Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Trane Technologies were worth $4,880,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of Trane Technologies by 52.3% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 9,959,508 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,445,722,000 after buying an additional 3,421,200 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Trane Technologies during the fourth quarter worth $410,327,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Trane Technologies by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,933,014 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,603,156,000 after purchasing an additional 798,631 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its stake in Trane Technologies by 77.4% in the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,149,639 shares of the company’s stock valued at $166,880,000 after purchasing an additional 501,561 shares during the period. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. increased its position in shares of Trane Technologies by 19.7% during the 4th quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,857,437 shares of the company’s stock valued at $269,625,000 after purchasing an additional 306,090 shares during the last quarter. 79.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on TT shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Trane Technologies from $150.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Trane Technologies from $158.00 to $166.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Trane Technologies from $168.00 to $187.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Barclays upped their price target on Trane Technologies from $173.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Trane Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Trane Technologies presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $143.63.

Trane Technologies stock opened at $175.33 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 1.67. Trane Technologies plc has a fifty-two week low of $73.73 and a fifty-two week high of $175.45. The stock has a market cap of $41.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.01, a PEG ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.95. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $166.18 and its 200-day moving average price is $149.26.

Trane Technologies (NYSE:TT) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The company reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $3.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.08 billion. Trane Technologies had a return on equity of 18.42% and a net margin of 6.75%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Trane Technologies plc will post 4.29 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.59 per share. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.35%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 3rd. Trane Technologies’s payout ratio is 37.05%.

In other news, EVP Marcia J. Avedon sold 2,737 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.16, for a total transaction of $402,776.92. Also, SVP Keith A. Sultana sold 4,914 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.32, for a total value of $738,672.48. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 16,561 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,489,449.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.92% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Trane Technologies Plc engages in the provision of products, services, and solutions to enhance the quality, energy, and comfort of air in homes and buildings, transport and protect food and perishables and increase industrial productivity and efficiency. It operates through the following segments: Americas, EMEA, and Asia Pacific.

