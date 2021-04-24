Murphy Oil (NYSE:MUR) Upgraded to “Sector Outperform” at Scotiabank

Scotiabank upgraded shares of Murphy Oil (NYSE:MUR) from a sector perform rating to a sector outperform rating in a report issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. Scotiabank currently has $20.00 price objective on the oil and gas producer’s stock, up from their previous price objective of $16.00.

Several other analysts also recently commented on MUR. Truist Securities increased their price objective on Murphy Oil from $17.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Truist raised their price objective on Murphy Oil from $17.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Mizuho reduced their target price on shares of Murphy Oil from $22.00 to $21.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on shares of Murphy Oil from $16.00 to $15.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Finally, KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of Murphy Oil from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Murphy Oil currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $15.77.

MUR opened at $16.04 on Wednesday. Murphy Oil has a 1-year low of $7.00 and a 1-year high of $20.53. The company has a market cap of $2.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.35 and a beta of 3.33. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $17.63 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $13.24. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66.

Murphy Oil (NYSE:MUR) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The oil and gas producer reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.02). Murphy Oil had a negative return on equity of 3.06% and a negative net margin of 46.10%. The business had revenue of $440.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $477.63 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.16 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 41.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Murphy Oil will post -1.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Monday, May 17th will be paid a $0.125 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 14th. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.12%. Murphy Oil’s dividend payout ratio is 57.47%.

In other news, Director Walentin Mirosh sold 2,500 shares of Murphy Oil stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.01, for a total value of $32,525.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 22,690 shares in the company, valued at $295,196.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Robert Madison Murphy sold 75,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.10, for a total value of $1,507,500.00. Insiders have sold a total of 138,017 shares of company stock worth $2,519,858 in the last three months. Insiders own 6.59% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in MUR. Pzena Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Murphy Oil by 14.5% in the fourth quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 3,217,549 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $38,932,000 after acquiring an additional 407,605 shares during the period. Foundry Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Murphy Oil during the 4th quarter valued at $3,857,000. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Murphy Oil by 40.6% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 937,159 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $11,340,000 after buying an additional 270,817 shares in the last quarter. Gemsstock Limited bought a new stake in Murphy Oil during the fourth quarter valued at $3,182,000. Finally, Engineers Gate Manager LP grew its position in Murphy Oil by 557.6% during the fourth quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 308,404 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $3,732,000 after buying an additional 261,508 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.55% of the company’s stock.

Murphy Oil Corporation operates as an oil and natural gas exploration and production company in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It explores for and produces crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids. The company was formerly known as Murphy Corporation and changed its name to Murphy Oil Corporation in 1964.

