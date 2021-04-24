Nabors Industries Ltd. (NYSE:NBR) Receives $35.64 Average PT from Analysts

Shares of Nabors Industries Ltd. (NYSE:NBR) have been given an average rating of “Hold” by the eight research firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating on the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $35.64.
Separately, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Nabors Industries from $60.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of NBR. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Nabors Industries by 49.3% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,569,190 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $5,398,000 after buying an additional 518,376 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of Nabors Industries by 127.4% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 76,285 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,917,000 after buying an additional 42,736 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Nabors Industries by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 95,994 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,347,000 after buying an additional 2,419 shares in the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department grew its position in shares of Nabors Industries by 132.5% during the 3rd quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 5,095 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $125,000 after buying an additional 2,904 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System grew its position in shares of Nabors Industries by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 14,349 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $351,000 after buying an additional 548 shares in the last quarter. 63.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Shares of NYSE NBR traded up $1.56 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $84.89. 78,184 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 220,206. The stock has a market capitalization of $624.79 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.60 and a beta of 3.77. The company has a current ratio of 2.39, a quick ratio of 2.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.42. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $103.12 and its 200 day moving average price is $69.79. Nabors Industries has a 12 month low of $10.20 and a 12 month high of $133.61.
Nabors Industries (NYSE:NBR) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The oil and gas company reported ($23.82) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($23.56) by ($0.26). The company had revenue of $446.74 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $421.15 million. Nabors Industries had a negative net margin of 39.93% and a negative return on equity of 27.82%. Equities analysts anticipate that Nabors Industries will post -79.09 EPS for the current year.
About Nabors Industries
Nabors Industries Ltd. provides drilling and drilling-related services for land-based and offshore oil and natural gas wells. The company operates through five segments: U.S. Drilling, Canada Drilling, International Drilling, Drilling Solutions, and Rig Technologies. It provides tubular running, wellbore placement, directional drilling, measurement-while-drilling (MWD), equipment manufacturing, and rig instrumentation services; and logging-while-drilling systems and services, as well as drilling optimization software.
