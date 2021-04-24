Nabors Industries Ltd. (NYSE:NBR) Receives $35.64 Average PT from Analysts

Shares of Nabors Industries Ltd. (NYSE:NBR) have been given an average rating of “Hold” by the eight research firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating on the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $35.64.

Separately, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Nabors Industries from $60.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st.

Get Nabors Industries alerts:

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of NBR. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Nabors Industries by 49.3% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,569,190 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $5,398,000 after buying an additional 518,376 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of Nabors Industries by 127.4% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 76,285 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,917,000 after buying an additional 42,736 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Nabors Industries by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 95,994 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,347,000 after buying an additional 2,419 shares in the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department grew its position in shares of Nabors Industries by 132.5% during the 3rd quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 5,095 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $125,000 after buying an additional 2,904 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System grew its position in shares of Nabors Industries by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 14,349 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $351,000 after buying an additional 548 shares in the last quarter. 63.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE NBR traded up $1.56 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $84.89. 78,184 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 220,206. The stock has a market capitalization of $624.79 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.60 and a beta of 3.77. The company has a current ratio of 2.39, a quick ratio of 2.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.42. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $103.12 and its 200 day moving average price is $69.79. Nabors Industries has a 12 month low of $10.20 and a 12 month high of $133.61.

Nabors Industries (NYSE:NBR) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The oil and gas company reported ($23.82) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($23.56) by ($0.26). The company had revenue of $446.74 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $421.15 million. Nabors Industries had a negative net margin of 39.93% and a negative return on equity of 27.82%. Equities analysts anticipate that Nabors Industries will post -79.09 EPS for the current year.

About Nabors Industries

Nabors Industries Ltd. provides drilling and drilling-related services for land-based and offshore oil and natural gas wells. The company operates through five segments: U.S. Drilling, Canada Drilling, International Drilling, Drilling Solutions, and Rig Technologies. It provides tubular running, wellbore placement, directional drilling, measurement-while-drilling (MWD), equipment manufacturing, and rig instrumentation services; and logging-while-drilling systems and services, as well as drilling optimization software.

Further Reading: Fiduciary

Receive News & Ratings for Nabors Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nabors Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.