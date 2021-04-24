Nasdaq (NASDAQ:NDAQ) PT Raised to $186.00 at Wells Fargo & Company

Nasdaq (NASDAQ:NDAQ) had its price target lifted by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $173.00 to $186.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 14.48% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities increased their price target on shares of Nasdaq from $150.00 to $161.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Nasdaq from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Nasdaq from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Nasdaq from $160.00 to $164.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their price objective on shares of Nasdaq from $147.00 to $164.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $154.03.

Shares of NASDAQ:NDAQ opened at $162.47 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $150.40 and its two-hundred day moving average is $137.08. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. Nasdaq has a 12-month low of $102.97 and a 12-month high of $163.27. The company has a market cap of $26.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 0.77.

Nasdaq (NASDAQ:NDAQ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.74 by $0.22. Nasdaq had a net margin of 17.41% and a return on equity of 17.15%. The firm had revenue of $851.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $782.23 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.50 earnings per share. Nasdaq’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Nasdaq will post 6.06 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Nasdaq news, EVP Bradley J. Peterson sold 15,000 shares of Nasdaq stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.57, for a total value of $2,093,550.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 51,408 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,175,014.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Bradley J. Peterson sold 1,000 shares of Nasdaq stock in a transaction on Friday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.58, for a total transaction of $144,580.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 31,022 shares of company stock worth $4,373,438. 0.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its stake in Nasdaq by 14.3% in the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 751 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $111,000 after buying an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co grew its position in shares of Nasdaq by 80.0% in the 1st quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 4,085 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $602,000 after acquiring an additional 1,815 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. grew its position in shares of Nasdaq by 25.0% in the 1st quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 755,481 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $111,404,000 after acquiring an additional 151,224 shares during the period. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA grew its position in shares of Nasdaq by 59.3% in the 1st quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA now owns 717 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $105,000 after acquiring an additional 267 shares during the period. Finally, Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Nasdaq by 62.9% in the 1st quarter. Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 21,567 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,406,000 after acquiring an additional 8,325 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.23% of the company’s stock.

Nasdaq, Inc operates as a technology company that serves capital markets and other industries worldwide. It operates through four segments: Market Services, Corporate Platforms, Investment Intelligence, and Market Technology. The Market Services segment includes equity derivative trading and clearing, cash equity trading, fixed income and commodities trading and clearing, and trade management service businesses.

