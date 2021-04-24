National Bank Financial Boosts SilverCrest Metals (TSE:SIL) Price Target to C$14.50

SilverCrest Metals (TSE:SIL) had its price target lifted by National Bank Financial from C$14.00 to C$14.50 in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. National Bank Financial currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

SIL has been the subject of several other research reports. Desjardins lowered SilverCrest Metals from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday, January 4th. Raymond James cut their price target on SilverCrest Metals to C$15.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Beacon Securities raised SilverCrest Metals from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, Pi Financial raised their price target on SilverCrest Metals from C$16.65 to C$17.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of C$15.81.

Shares of SIL opened at C$11.07 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of C$1.60 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.03. The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$10.45 and a 200-day moving average of C$11.84. The company has a current ratio of 10.36, a quick ratio of 10.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.65. SilverCrest Metals has a 52 week low of C$8.77 and a 52 week high of C$16.37.

SilverCrest Metals (TSE:SIL) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 25th. The company reported C($0.18) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C($0.14) by C($0.04). On average, sell-side analysts predict that SilverCrest Metals will post 0.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About SilverCrest Metals

SilverCrest Metals Inc acquires, explores for, and develops precious metal properties in Mexico. It primarily explores for silver and gold properties. The company's principal property is the Las Chispas project that consists of 28 concessions totaling of 1400.96 hectares located in Sonora, Mexico.

