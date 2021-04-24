National Bank (NYSE:NBHC) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.15 EPS

National Bank (NYSE:NBHC) released its earnings results on Wednesday. The financial services provider reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.15, Fidelity Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $79.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $77.21 million. National Bank had a return on equity of 10.63% and a net margin of 23.03%. The company’s revenue was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.50 EPS.

Shares of NBHC stock traded up $1.16 on Friday, hitting $39.76. 164,938 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 141,497. National Bank has a 12 month low of $21.76 and a 12 month high of $43.21. The stock has a market cap of $1.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.35 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a 50 day moving average of $40.35 and a 200 day moving average of $35.20.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded National Bank from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, April 2nd.

National Bank Company Profile

National Bank Holdings Corporation operates as the bank holding company for NBH Bank that provides various banking products and financial services to commercial, business, and consumer clients in the United States. It offers deposit products, including checking, savings, money market, and other deposit accounts, including fixed-rate and fixed maturity time deposits.

