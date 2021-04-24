Needham & Company LLC Reaffirms “Buy” Rating for Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Needham & Company LLC reissued their buy rating on shares of Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) in a research report report published on Wednesday, AnalystRatings.com reports. The firm currently has a $170.00 target price on the iPhone maker’s stock.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Apple from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $128.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Cascend Securities raised their target price on Apple from $140.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. Barclays reaffirmed a neutral rating and issued a $136.00 target price (up previously from $116.00) on shares of Apple in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Raymond James boosted their target price on Apple from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Finally, Cowen increased their target price on Apple from $133.00 to $153.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and twenty-seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $136.80.

Shares of AAPL opened at $134.32 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.25 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.20, a P/E/G ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51. Apple has a 12-month low of $69.25 and a 12-month high of $145.09. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $125.30 and its 200 day moving average price is $125.16.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 26th. The iPhone maker reported $1.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.27. Apple had a return on equity of 75.15% and a net margin of 20.91%. The firm had revenue of $111.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $103.24 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.25 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Apple will post 4.03 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 11th. Investors of record on Monday, February 8th were given a dividend of $0.205 per share. This represents a $0.82 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 5th. Apple’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.00%.

In other news, COO Jeffrey E. Williams sold 133,867 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.74, for a total transaction of $16,832,436.58. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 18,216 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.01, for a total value of $2,441,126.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Park Avenue Securities LLC lifted its stake in shares of Apple by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 217,274 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $28,830,000 after purchasing an additional 10,394 shares during the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Apple by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 415,669 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $55,155,000 after purchasing an additional 11,807 shares during the period. Formidable Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Apple by 303.6% in the third quarter. Formidable Asset Management LLC now owns 293,822 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $33,268,000 after purchasing an additional 221,026 shares in the last quarter. Prosperity Planning Inc. increased its position in shares of Apple by 324.9% during the first quarter. Prosperity Planning Inc. now owns 11,760 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $1,436,000 after acquiring an additional 8,992 shares during the period. Finally, Grand Central Investment Group purchased a new stake in Apple during the 4th quarter worth about $4,546,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.77% of the company’s stock.

Apple Company Profile

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, iPod touch, and other Apple-branded and third-party accessories.

