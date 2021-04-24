Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) Earns “Buy” Rating from Oppenheimer

Oppenheimer reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, Price Targets.com reports. Oppenheimer currently has a $620.00 price target on the Internet television network’s stock. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Netflix’s Q2 2021 earnings at $3.16 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $2.24 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $1.68 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $10.83 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $12.35 EPS.

NFLX has been the subject of several other reports. Monness Crespi & Hardt raised their target price on Netflix from $600.00 to $650.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. UBS Group reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $650.00 target price on shares of Netflix in a research report on Sunday, April 18th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $650.00 target price on shares of Netflix in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Netflix from $580.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a $586.00 price target on Netflix and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and twenty-eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $590.90.

Shares of NFLX opened at $505.55 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $223.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 81.54, a P/E/G ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.92. The business’s fifty day moving average is $527.49 and its 200 day moving average is $521.05. Netflix has a 12-month low of $393.60 and a 12-month high of $593.29. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The Internet television network reported $3.75 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.98 by $0.77. The business had revenue of $7.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.13 billion. Netflix had a return on equity of 31.48% and a net margin of 11.78%. Netflix’s quarterly revenue was up 24.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.57 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Netflix will post 6.27 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Jay C. Hoag sold 974 shares of Netflix stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $548.93, for a total transaction of $534,657.82. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Jay C. Hoag sold 3,578 shares of Netflix stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $553.16, for a total value of $1,979,206.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Netflix by 52.8% in the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 23,087 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $12,044,000 after acquiring an additional 7,979 shares in the last quarter. Cribstone Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Netflix by 5.0% in the first quarter. Cribstone Capital Management LLC now owns 2,681 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $1,399,000 after acquiring an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. TFG Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in Netflix by 19.0% in the first quarter. TFG Advisers LLC now owns 539 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $281,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA boosted its holdings in Netflix by 0.5% in the first quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA now owns 6,862 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $3,580,000 after acquiring an additional 32 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC boosted its holdings in Netflix by 79.7% in the first quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 638 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $333,000 after acquiring an additional 283 shares in the last quarter. 79.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, and feature films across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of Internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

