Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) PT Lowered to $650.00 at Canaccord Genuity

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) had its price objective lowered by Canaccord Genuity from $670.00 to $650.00 in a research report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the Internet television network’s stock.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group set a $586.00 target price on Netflix and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Raymond James reissued a hold rating on shares of Netflix in a research report on Friday, April 16th. TheStreet raised Netflix from a c+ rating to a b rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Macquarie cut their target price on Netflix from $600.00 to $525.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Netflix from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and increased their price target for the company from $510.00 to $700.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and twenty-eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Netflix currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $590.90.

Shares of Netflix stock opened at $505.55 on Wednesday. Netflix has a 12 month low of $393.60 and a 12 month high of $593.29. The stock has a market cap of $223.91 billion, a PE ratio of 81.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $527.49 and a 200 day simple moving average of $521.05.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The Internet television network reported $3.75 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.98 by $0.77. The firm had revenue of $7.16 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.13 billion. Netflix had a return on equity of 31.48% and a net margin of 11.78%. The business’s revenue was up 24.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.57 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Netflix will post 6.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Netflix news, Director Jay C. Hoag sold 3,578 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $553.16, for a total transaction of $1,979,206.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Jay C. Hoag sold 974 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $548.93, for a total transaction of $534,657.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. NuWave Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Netflix by 411.1% during the fourth quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 46 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. Addison Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Netflix in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Netflix in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Valley Brook Capital Group purchased a new stake in shares of Netflix in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, HighMark Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Netflix in the first quarter valued at about $26,000. 79.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, and feature films across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of Internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

