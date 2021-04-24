Newell Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:NWL) Shares Bought by Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its stake in Newell Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:NWL) by 0.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 250,446 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,650 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund owned approximately 0.06% of Newell Brands worth $6,707,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Founders Financial Alliance LLC increased its stake in shares of Newell Brands by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Founders Financial Alliance LLC now owns 12,101 shares of the company’s stock worth $257,000 after buying an additional 479 shares during the period. CX Institutional increased its stake in shares of Newell Brands by 190.0% during the first quarter. CX Institutional now owns 1,279 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 838 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Newell Brands by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 18,831 shares of the company’s stock worth $400,000 after buying an additional 889 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL increased its stake in shares of Newell Brands by 8.0% during the fourth quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 12,983 shares of the company’s stock worth $276,000 after buying an additional 961 shares during the period. Finally, Xponance Inc. boosted its holdings in Newell Brands by 6.2% in the fourth quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 16,598 shares of the company’s stock valued at $352,000 after purchasing an additional 971 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.50% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have commented on NWL shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Newell Brands from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $28.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, February 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Newell Brands from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, April 16th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Newell Brands to a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 4th. Truist raised their target price on shares of Newell Brands from $25.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Newell Brands from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $23.09.

Newell Brands stock opened at $26.54 on Friday. Newell Brands Inc. has a one year low of $11.05 and a one year high of $27.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.51. The business has a fifty day moving average of $26.20 and a two-hundred day moving average of $23.30. The company has a market cap of $11.29 billion, a P/E ratio of -102.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.05 and a beta of 1.06.

Newell Brands (NASDAQ:NWL) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The company reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $2.69 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.63 billion. Newell Brands had a positive return on equity of 17.83% and a negative net margin of 1.11%. Newell Brands’s quarterly revenue was up 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.42 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Newell Brands Inc. will post 1.71 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 26th were paid a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 25th. Newell Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 54.12%.

About Newell Brands

Newell Brands, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, and sale of consumer and commercial products. It operates through the following segments: Appliances and Cookware; Commercial Solutions, Home Solutions; Learning and Development; and Outdoor and Recreation. The Appliances and Cookware segment designs, manufactures, sources, markets and distributes a diverse line of household products.

