Newmark Group (NASDAQ:NMRK) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Newmark Group (NASDAQ:NMRK) from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating in a report issued on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $12.00 price target on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Newmark Group, Inc. operates as a commercial real estate advisory firm. The Company offers services and products which includes investment sales, debt and structured finance and loan sales, agency leasing, property management, valuation and advisory and loan servicing. Newmark Group, Inc. is based in New York, United States. “

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Newmark Group from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Wedbush restated a neutral rating on shares of Newmark Group in a research note on Friday, March 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of Newmark Group from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Newmark Group from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $7.50 to $12.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of Newmark Group from an underperform rating to a buy rating and set a $20.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $10.93.

NASDAQ:NMRK opened at $10.57 on Wednesday. Newmark Group has a 12 month low of $3.22 and a 12 month high of $11.45. The firm has a market cap of $1.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.03, a P/E/G ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.85. The company has a quick ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. The company’s 50 day moving average is $10.54 and its 200-day moving average is $7.93.

Newmark Group (NASDAQ:NMRK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 18th. The company reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $601.43 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $480.03 million. Newmark Group had a net margin of 3.60% and a return on equity of 33.13%. Research analysts predict that Newmark Group will post 0.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 26th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 10th were paid a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 9th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.38%. Newmark Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 2.47%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. LPL Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Newmark Group during the fourth quarter valued at $84,000. Truist Financial Corp bought a new position in shares of Newmark Group during the fourth quarter valued at $89,000. XTX Markets LLC bought a new position in shares of Newmark Group during the fourth quarter valued at $91,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new position in shares of Newmark Group during the fourth quarter valued at $101,000. Finally, Engineers Gate Manager LP bought a new position in shares of Newmark Group during the fourth quarter valued at $114,000. 51.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Newmark Group, Inc provides commercial real estate services in the United States and internationally. The company's investor/owner services and products include capital markets, such as investment, debt and structured finance, and loan sales; agency leasing, property management, and valuation and advisory; and commercial real estate due diligence consulting and advisory services, as well as government sponsored enterprise lending, loan servicing, mortgage broking, and equity-raising services.

