Newmont (TSE:NGT) Price Target Cut to C$101.00 by Analysts at National Bankshares

Newmont (TSE:NGT) had its price objective reduced by National Bankshares from C$102.00 to C$101.00 in a research note published on Friday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. National Bankshares currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Separately, National Bank Financial cut their target price on Newmont to C$101.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Friday.

Shares of NGT opened at C$82.01 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of C$76.78 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$78.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 28.52, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a current ratio of 2.52. The stock has a market capitalization of C$65.70 billion and a PE ratio of 18.65. Newmont has a 1 year low of C$68.76 and a 1 year high of C$96.45.

Newmont (TSE:NGT) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 18th. The company reported C$1.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$1.21 by C$0.17. The business had revenue of C$4.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$4.67 billion.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 18th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 4th were given a dividend of $0.703 per share. This represents a $2.81 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 3rd. This is a positive change from Newmont’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.53. Newmont’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 23.65%.

Newmont Company Profile

Newmont Corporation engages in the production and exploration of gold. It also explores for copper, silver, zinc, and lead. The company has operations and/or assets in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Dominican Republic, Peru, Suriname, Argentina, Chile, Australia, and Ghana. As of December 31, 2020, it had proven and probable gold reserves of 94.2 million ounces and land position of 58,900 square kilometers.

