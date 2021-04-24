Nexa Resources (NYSE:NEXA) Upgraded to “Neutral” at Credit Suisse Group

Nexa Resources (NYSE:NEXA) was upgraded by equities researchers at Credit Suisse Group from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a $11.00 price target on the stock, up from their prior price target of $8.50. Credit Suisse Group’s price target points to a potential upside of 9.34% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research firms have also commented on NEXA. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Nexa Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Nexa Resources from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Citigroup lowered shares of Nexa Resources from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $11.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Nexa Resources from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $8.27.

NYSE NEXA opened at $10.06 on Thursday. Nexa Resources has a one year low of $3.36 and a one year high of $12.58. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.42 and a 200-day simple moving average of $8.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a current ratio of 1.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.33 billion, a PE ratio of -2.18 and a beta of 1.66.

Nexa Resources (NYSE:NEXA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 12th. The company reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by ($0.07). Nexa Resources had a negative net margin of 32.17% and a negative return on equity of 3.22%. The business had revenue of $634.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $595.43 million. Equities analysts forecast that Nexa Resources will post -0.9 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Nexa Resources during the 4th quarter worth about $4,726,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Nexa Resources by 38.8% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 36,318 shares of the company’s stock worth $350,000 after buying an additional 10,148 shares in the last quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC raised its position in shares of Nexa Resources by 26.8% during the 4th quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 909,157 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,655,000 after buying an additional 191,988 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of Nexa Resources by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 462,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,459,000 after buying an additional 13,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Nexa Resources by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 76,481 shares of the company’s stock worth $405,000 after purchasing an additional 3,176 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 8.42% of the company’s stock.

Nexa Resources Company Profile

Nexa Resources SA, through its subsidiaries, engages in the zinc mining and smelting business. It also produces zinc, silver, gold, copper, cement, sulfuric acid, lead, agricultural lime, and copper sulfate deposits. The company owns and operates five underground polymetallic mines, including three located in the Central Andes of Peru; and two located in the state of Minas Gerais in Brazil.

