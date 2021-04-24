Nexa Resources S.A. (NYSE:NEXA) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.26 Per Share

Analysts expect Nexa Resources S.A. (NYSE:NEXA) to report earnings of $0.26 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Nexa Resources’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.26 and the lowest is $0.25. Nexa Resources posted earnings per share of ($0.28) in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 192.9%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Monday, May 10th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Nexa Resources will report full-year earnings of $1.18 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.86 to $1.68. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $0.94 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.60 to $1.21. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Nexa Resources.

Nexa Resources (NYSE:NEXA) last released its earnings results on Friday, February 12th. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.45 by ($0.07). Nexa Resources had a negative return on equity of 3.22% and a negative net margin of 32.17%. The company had revenue of $634.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $595.43 million.

NEXA has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Nexa Resources from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Citigroup lowered shares of Nexa Resources from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $11.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Nexa Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. TheStreet raised shares of Nexa Resources from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Nexa Resources from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $8.50 to $11.00 in a research report on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $8.27.

Nexa Resources stock opened at $10.06 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.66, a current ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. Nexa Resources has a 52-week low of $3.36 and a 52-week high of $12.58. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.42 and a 200-day simple moving average of $8.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.18 and a beta of 1.66.

The company also recently announced an annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 26th. Investors of record on Friday, March 12th were issued a $0.2643 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 11th. This represents a yield of 2.5%. Nexa Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 72.22%.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of NEXA. ETF Managers Group LLC increased its stake in Nexa Resources by 26.8% in the fourth quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 909,157 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,655,000 after purchasing an additional 191,988 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Nexa Resources in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $4,726,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in Nexa Resources by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 462,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,459,000 after purchasing an additional 13,600 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in Nexa Resources by 4.3% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 76,481 shares of the company’s stock valued at $405,000 after purchasing an additional 3,176 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Nexa Resources by 38.8% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 36,318 shares of the company’s stock valued at $350,000 after purchasing an additional 10,148 shares during the last quarter. 8.42% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Nexa Resources

Nexa Resources SA, through its subsidiaries, engages in the zinc mining and smelting business. It also produces zinc, silver, gold, copper, cement, sulfuric acid, lead, agricultural lime, and copper sulfate deposits. The company owns and operates five underground polymetallic mines, including three located in the Central Andes of Peru; and two located in the state of Minas Gerais in Brazil.

