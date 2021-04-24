NEXT Financial Group Inc Acquires 5,967 Shares of First American Financial Co. (NYSE:FAF)

NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its holdings in shares of First American Financial Co. (NYSE:FAF) by 987.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,571 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,967 shares during the quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc’s holdings in First American Financial were worth $372,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in First American Financial during the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of First American Financial in the fourth quarter valued at $36,000. FIL Ltd raised its position in First American Financial by 448.8% during the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 878 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 718 shares in the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. raised its holdings in shares of First American Financial by 38.4% in the 4th quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 1,452 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $75,000 after purchasing an additional 403 shares during the period. Finally, B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG bought a new stake in First American Financial in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $195,000. 83.32% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of First American Financial from $68.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Susquehanna Bancshares upped their price target on shares of First American Financial from $63.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of First American Financial from $66.00 to $72.00 in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded First American Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $56.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Finally, Truist Securities boosted their price objective on First American Financial from $66.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, First American Financial currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $65.25.

Shares of NYSE FAF opened at $64.29 on Friday. First American Financial Co. has a 12 month low of $41.62 and a 12 month high of $64.57. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $57.20 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $53.20. The stock has a market cap of $7.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.36 and a beta of 1.13.

First American Financial (NYSE:FAF) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The insurance provider reported $1.64 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.30. First American Financial had a return on equity of 13.06% and a net margin of 9.61%. The business had revenue of $2.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.75 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.06 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 43.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that First American Financial Co. will post 5.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

First American Financial Company Profile

First American Financial Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides financial services. It operates through Title Insurance and Services, and Specialty Insurance segments. The Title Insurance and Services segment issues title insurance policies on residential and commercial property, as well as offers related products and services.

