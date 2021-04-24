NEXT Financial Group Inc Acquires New Holdings in The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated (NASDAQ:CAKE)

NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new stake in The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated (NASDAQ:CAKE) during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 6,700 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock, valued at approximately $392,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in The Cheesecake Factory by 84.6% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 45,408 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $2,221,000 after buying an additional 20,815 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of The Cheesecake Factory by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 64,081 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,778,000 after purchasing an additional 1,250 shares in the last quarter. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Cheesecake Factory during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $95,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Cheesecake Factory during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $144,000. Finally, Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky grew its holdings in shares of The Cheesecake Factory by 41.6% during the 3rd quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 10,210 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $283,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. 93.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of The Cheesecake Factory stock opened at $57.86 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17. The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated has a 12 month low of $16.80 and a 12 month high of $63.20. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $58.85 and a 200 day simple moving average of $44.18. The stock has a market cap of $2.69 billion, a PE ratio of -42.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 1.68.

The Cheesecake Factory (NASDAQ:CAKE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 16th. The restaurant operator reported ($0.32) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by ($0.28). The Cheesecake Factory had a negative return on equity of 8.77% and a negative net margin of 1.89%. The company had revenue of $554.55 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $603.93 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.58 earnings per share. Analysts expect that The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated will post -1.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Wedbush lifted their price objective on The Cheesecake Factory from $55.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Stephens raised their target price on The Cheesecake Factory from $36.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on The Cheesecake Factory from $36.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on The Cheesecake Factory from $48.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 9th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their target price on The Cheesecake Factory from $38.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The Cheesecake Factory has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $41.13.

In other The Cheesecake Factory news, CFO Matthew Eliot Clark sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.29, for a total value of $233,160.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 18,370 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,070,787.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 8.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated operates restaurants. The company produces cheesecakes and other baked products for its restaurants, international licensees, and third-party bakery customers, as well as external foodservice operators, retailers, and distributors. It owns and operates 294 restaurants throughout the United States and Canada under brands, including The Cheesecake Factory and North Italia; and a collection of Fox Restaurant Concepts, as well as 27 The Cheesecake Factory restaurants under licensing agreements internationally.

