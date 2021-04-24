NEXT Financial Group Inc Buys 1,915 Shares of Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG)

NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its stake in Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG) by 20.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,283 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,915 shares during the quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc’s holdings in Conagra Brands were worth $424,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC bought a new position in Conagra Brands in the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC grew its stake in Conagra Brands by 10,010.0% in the fourth quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 1,011 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 1,001 shares in the last quarter. Edge Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Conagra Brands in the first quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Kinloch Capital LLC bought a new position in Conagra Brands in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Finally, Ellevest Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Conagra Brands by 2,337.7% during the 4th quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,292 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 1,239 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.11% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE CAG opened at $37.61 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.05 billion, a PE ratio of 16.57, a P/E/G ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.35. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $37.29 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $35.95. Conagra Brands, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $31.66 and a fifty-two week high of $39.34.

Conagra Brands (NYSE:CAG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 7th. The company reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $2.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.72 billion. Conagra Brands had a return on equity of 16.50% and a net margin of 9.67%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.47 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Conagra Brands, Inc. will post 2.6 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.275 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 29th. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.92%. Conagra Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 48.25%.

In other news, COO Thomas M. Mcgough sold 45,660 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.55, for a total transaction of $1,714,533.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 102,001 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,830,137.55. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, COO Thomas M. Mcgough sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.51, for a total value of $1,875,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 106,341 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,988,850.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 120,000 shares of company stock valued at $4,502,783 in the last three months. 2.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

CAG has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Conagra Brands from $37.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Friday, April 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Conagra Brands from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $36.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Conagra Brands from $33.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Conagra Brands in a research note on Friday, January 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $41.00 target price for the company. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell assumed coverage on Conagra Brands in a research note on Wednesday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $42.00 price target for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $37.90.

Conagra Brands Company Profile

Conagra Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a consumer packaged goods food company in North America. The company operates through Grocery & Snacks, Refrigerated & Frozen, International, and Foodservice segments. The Grocery & Snacks segment primarily offers shelf stable food products in various retail channels in the United States.

