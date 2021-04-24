NEXT Financial Group Inc Increases Holdings in Zebra Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:ZBRA)

NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its holdings in shares of Zebra Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:ZBRA) by 9.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 915 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 78 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc’s holdings in Zebra Technologies were worth $444,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Ancora Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Zebra Technologies by 47.9% in the 4th quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 71 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares during the last quarter. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Zebra Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at about $31,000. Adirondack Trust Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Zebra Technologies by 166.7% in the 4th quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. now owns 80 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Zebra Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, West Oak Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Zebra Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at about $34,000. 86.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Zebra Technologies news, Director Michael A. Smith sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $512.00, for a total transaction of $1,024,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 10,267 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,256,704. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Anders Gustafsson sold 15,865 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $479.39, for a total value of $7,605,522.35. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 205,934 shares in the company, valued at approximately $98,722,700.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 51,535 shares of company stock worth $25,429,582. 2.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

ZBRA has been the subject of several analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on Zebra Technologies from $445.00 to $515.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. William Blair reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Zebra Technologies in a research note on Friday, February 19th. Zacks Investment Research raised Zebra Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $574.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Northcoast Research raised Zebra Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $560.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut Zebra Technologies from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $380.00 to $410.00 in a research report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $391.00.

ZBRA opened at $497.41 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $26.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.72 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.42. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $483.95 and its 200 day simple moving average is $405.55. Zebra Technologies Co. has a 1-year low of $200.68 and a 1-year high of $518.66.

Zebra Technologies (NASDAQ:ZBRA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The industrial products company reported $4.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.80 by $0.66. The business had revenue of $1.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.26 billion. Zebra Technologies had a return on equity of 34.83% and a net margin of 11.41%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $3.56 EPS. Research analysts expect that Zebra Technologies Co. will post 10.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Zebra Technologies Company Profile

Zebra Technologies Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides enterprise asset intelligence solutions in the automatic identification and data capture solutions industry worldwide. It operates in two segments, Asset Intelligence & Tracking and Enterprise Visibility & Mobility. The company designs, manufactures, and sells printers, which produce labels, wristbands, tickets, receipts, and plastic cards; RFID printers and encoders; accessories and options for its printers, including vehicle mounts and battery chargers; stock and customized thermal labels, receipts, ribbons, plastic cards, and RFID tags for printers; and temperature-monitoring labels primarily used in vaccine distribution, as well as self-laminating wristbands for use in laser printers.

