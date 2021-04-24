NEXT Financial Group Inc Purchases 1,116 Shares of CRISPR Therapeutics AG (NASDAQ:CRSP)

NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its holdings in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics AG (NASDAQ:CRSP) by 49.1% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 3,390 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,116 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc’s holdings in CRISPR Therapeutics were worth $413,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC bought a new stake in CRISPR Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at $199,000. Norges Bank bought a new stake in CRISPR Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at $86,215,000. First American Bank bought a new stake in CRISPR Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at $204,000. Congress Asset Management Co. MA lifted its stake in CRISPR Therapeutics by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 16,695 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,556,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vigilant Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in CRISPR Therapeutics by 157.7% during the first quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC now owns 773 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,000 after purchasing an additional 473 shares during the last quarter. 66.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on CRSP shares. TheStreet downgraded CRISPR Therapeutics from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. JMP Securities started coverage on CRISPR Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $160.00 price target on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on CRISPR Therapeutics from $193.00 to $189.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Jefferies Financial Group raised CRISPR Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $172.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut CRISPR Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $177.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. CRISPR Therapeutics has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $161.82.

In related news, Director Bradley J. Phd Bolzon sold 30,374 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.37, for a total transaction of $4,020,606.38. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 57,149 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,564,813.13. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 17.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of CRISPR Therapeutics stock opened at $126.55 on Friday. CRISPR Therapeutics AG has a twelve month low of $46.84 and a twelve month high of $220.20. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $121.20 and a 200-day moving average price of $135.05. The firm has a market cap of $9.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -38.82 and a beta of 2.37.

CRISPR Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CRSP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 15th. The company reported ($1.50) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.27) by ($0.23). The business had revenue of $0.37 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.69 million. CRISPR Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 273.10% and a negative return on equity of 20.72%. Sell-side analysts forecast that CRISPR Therapeutics AG will post -4.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CRISPR Therapeutics AG, a gene editing company, focuses on developing transformative gene-based medicines for serious human diseases. The company develops its products using Clustered Regularly Interspaced Short Palindromic Repeats (CRISPR)/CRISPR-associated protein 9 (Cas9), a gene editing technology that allows for precise directed changes to genomic DNA.

