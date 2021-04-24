NEXT Financial Group Inc Purchases 641 Shares of Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF)

NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its stake in Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF) by 6.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,263 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 641 shares during the quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc’s holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF were worth $386,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of SCHF. Catalyst Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Schwab International Equity ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC increased its position in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 45.4% in the first quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 849 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 265 shares in the last quarter. SYM FINANCIAL Corp increased its position in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 56.0% during the fourth quarter. SYM FINANCIAL Corp now owns 1,067 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 383 shares in the last quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Schwab International Equity ETF during the first quarter worth about $46,000.

Schwab International Equity ETF stock opened at $39.16 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $38.09 and its 200-day simple moving average is $35.93. Schwab International Equity ETF has a 1 year low of $26.22 and a 1 year high of $39.37.

Schwab International Equity ETF Company Profile

Schwab Strategic Trust (the Trust) is an open-end management investment company. The Trust’s portfolio of funds include Schwab U.S. REIT ETF, Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF, Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S.

