NEXT Financial Group Inc Sells 382 Shares of Amplify Online Retail ETF (NYSEARCA:IBUY)

NEXT Financial Group Inc trimmed its position in Amplify Online Retail ETF (NYSEARCA:IBUY) by 9.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,696 shares of the company’s stock after selling 382 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc’s holdings in Amplify Online Retail ETF were worth $459,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of IBUY. HBW Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in Amplify Online Retail ETF in the first quarter valued at about $251,000. Clarus Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in Amplify Online Retail ETF in the first quarter valued at about $387,000. Summit Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in Amplify Online Retail ETF in the first quarter valued at about $277,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new position in Amplify Online Retail ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $3,273,000. Finally, Retirement Group LLC purchased a new position in Amplify Online Retail ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $160,000.

IBUY opened at $126.70 on Friday. Amplify Online Retail ETF has a twelve month low of $50.42 and a twelve month high of $141.00. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $127.30 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $119.99.

