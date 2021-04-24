NIKE (NYSE:NKE) Lowered to “Neutral” at Citigroup

Citigroup lowered shares of NIKE (NYSE:NKE) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note released on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. Citigroup currently has $160.00 target price on the footwear maker’s stock, up from their previous target price of $140.00.

NKE has been the subject of a number of other research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $164.00 target price on shares of NIKE and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, January 4th. KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of NIKE from $174.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Argus lifted their target price on shares of NIKE from $140.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 22nd. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of NIKE from $168.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of NIKE from $146.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Monday, December 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and thirty have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $159.83.

NKE stock opened at $130.19 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $135.30 and a 200-day moving average price of $135.79. The company has a market capitalization of $205.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 74.39, a PEG ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.83. NIKE has a 52-week low of $84.11 and a 52-week high of $147.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 1.97 and a current ratio of 2.66.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 17th. The footwear maker reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.15. NIKE had a net margin of 7.39% and a return on equity of 34.89%. The business had revenue of $10.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.98 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.78 earnings per share. NIKE’s quarterly revenue was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that NIKE will post 2.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 1st. Investors of record on Monday, March 1st were issued a dividend of $0.275 per share. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 26th. NIKE’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 59.46%.

In other NIKE news, CAO Hilary K. Krane sold 15,000 shares of NIKE stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.54, for a total value of $2,003,100.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Peter B. Henry sold 3,388 shares of NIKE stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.03, for a total transaction of $430,377.64. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 2,282 shares in the company, valued at approximately $289,882.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 132,482 shares of company stock worth $17,342,141. 3.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Altium Wealth Management LLC raised its position in NIKE by 7.4% in the fourth quarter. Altium Wealth Management LLC now owns 13,338 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $1,887,000 after acquiring an additional 916 shares during the period. Ninety One North America Inc. raised its position in shares of NIKE by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. Ninety One North America Inc. now owns 58,681 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $8,302,000 after purchasing an additional 2,496 shares during the period. EFG Asset Management Americas Corp. raised its position in shares of NIKE by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. EFG Asset Management Americas Corp. now owns 60,956 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $8,629,000 after purchasing an additional 2,559 shares during the period. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. bought a new stake in shares of NIKE in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $4,074,000. Finally, Mariner LLC raised its position in shares of NIKE by 22.9% in the fourth quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 324,369 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $45,889,000 after purchasing an additional 60,384 shares during the period. 64.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. The company offers NIKE brand products in six categories, including running, NIKE basketball, the Jordan brand, football, training, and sportswear. It also markets products designed for kids, as well as for other athletic and recreational uses, such as American football, baseball, cricket, golf, lacrosse, skateboarding, tennis, volleyball, walking, wrestling, and other outdoor activities; and apparel with licensed college and professional team and league logos, as well as sells sports apparel.

