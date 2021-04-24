NIKE (NYSE:NKE) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on shares of NIKE (NYSE:NKE) in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, FinViz reports. The brokerage issued an outperform rating and a $165.00 price objective on the footwear maker’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on NKE. Piper Sandler increased their price target on NIKE from $168.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Barclays reiterated a buy rating and set a $174.00 price target on shares of NIKE in a report on Friday, March 19th. DZ Bank restated a sell rating on shares of NIKE in a report on Friday. Robert W. Baird upgraded NIKE from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and set a $150.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a $140.00 target price on NIKE and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Monday, January 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and thirty have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $159.83.

Shares of NKE opened at $130.19 on Friday. NIKE has a 52-week low of $84.11 and a 52-week high of $147.95. The company has a market capitalization of $205.70 billion, a PE ratio of 74.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.83. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $135.30 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $135.79. The company has a quick ratio of 1.97, a current ratio of 2.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 17th. The footwear maker reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.15. NIKE had a return on equity of 34.89% and a net margin of 7.39%. The business had revenue of $10.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.98 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.78 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that NIKE will post 2.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 1st were given a dividend of $0.275 per share. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 26th. NIKE’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 59.46%.

In other NIKE news, Chairman Mark G. Parker sold 114,094 shares of NIKE stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.67, for a total transaction of $14,908,662.98. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 1,537,729 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $200,935,048.43. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Peter B. Henry sold 3,388 shares of NIKE stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.03, for a total value of $430,377.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,282 shares in the company, valued at $289,882.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 132,482 shares of company stock worth $17,342,141. 3.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Key Financial Inc purchased a new position in shares of NIKE in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Tsfg LLC grew its stake in shares of NIKE by 583.3% in the 4th quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 205 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. Addison Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of NIKE in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. DB Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of NIKE in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC purchased a new position in shares of NIKE in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Institutional investors own 64.20% of the company’s stock.

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. The company offers NIKE brand products in six categories, including running, NIKE basketball, the Jordan brand, football, training, and sportswear. It also markets products designed for kids, as well as for other athletic and recreational uses, such as American football, baseball, cricket, golf, lacrosse, skateboarding, tennis, volleyball, walking, wrestling, and other outdoor activities; and apparel with licensed college and professional team and league logos, as well as sells sports apparel.

