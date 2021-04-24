NIO (NYSE:NIO) Coverage Initiated at CLSA

CLSA started coverage on shares of NIO (NYSE:NIO) in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $50.00 price objective on the stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Nomura Instinet assumed coverage on shares of NIO in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. They issued a buy rating and a $80.30 price objective on the stock. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of NIO from $59.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, January 11th. HSBC boosted their target price on shares of NIO from $44.70 to $54.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of NIO from $33.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of NIO from $50.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Monday, January 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $48.11.

Get NIO alerts:

NYSE NIO opened at $41.08 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 2.33 and a current ratio of 2.42. The company has a market capitalization of $52.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -44.17 and a beta of 2.81. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $39.51 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $44.80. NIO has a one year low of $2.91 and a one year high of $66.99.

NIO (NYSE:NIO) last posted its earnings results on Monday, March 1st. The company reported ($1.05) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by ($0.89). The business had revenue of $6.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.71 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($2.73) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 133.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that NIO will post -0.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of NIO. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in NIO in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $666,462,000. Credit Suisse AG raised its holdings in NIO by 16.4% in the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 10,242,313 shares of the company’s stock valued at $499,210,000 after acquiring an additional 1,445,126 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund raised its holdings in NIO by 407,573.9% in the fourth quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 8,500,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $414,290,000 after acquiring an additional 8,497,915 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its holdings in NIO by 213.5% in the fourth quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 6,448,810 shares of the company’s stock valued at $314,315,000 after acquiring an additional 4,392,059 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in NIO by 33.2% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 6,430,037 shares of the company’s stock valued at $313,401,000 after acquiring an additional 1,603,891 shares in the last quarter.

NIO Company Profile

NIO Inc designs, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles in the People's Republic of China. The company is also involved in the manufacture of e-powertrain, battery packs, and components; and racing management, technology development, and sales and after-sales management activities. In addition, it offers power solutions for battery charging needs; and other value-added services.

See Also: What is a stock portfolio tracker?

Receive News & Ratings for NIO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NIO and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.