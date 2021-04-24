nLIGHT (NASDAQ:LASR) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of nLIGHT (NASDAQ:LASR) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “nLIGHT Inc. provides high-power semiconductor and fiber laser. It sells its products primarily in industrial, microfabrication, aerospace and defense markets. nLIGHT Inc. is based in Vancouver, Washington. “

LASR has been the subject of a number of other reports. Craig Hallum increased their price target on nLIGHT from $32.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. DA Davidson increased their price target on nLIGHT from $30.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. Canaccord Genuity increased their price target on nLIGHT from $27.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on nLIGHT from $33.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. nLIGHT has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $40.00.

Shares of LASR opened at $30.79 on Tuesday. nLIGHT has a 12-month low of $13.63 and a 12-month high of $46.45. The business’s fifty day moving average is $32.88 and its 200 day moving average is $32.17. The stock has a market cap of $1.24 billion, a P/E ratio of -42.76 and a beta of 2.68.

nLIGHT (NASDAQ:LASR) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by $0.18. nLIGHT had a negative return on equity of 9.52% and a negative net margin of 13.57%. The company had revenue of $65.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $62.80 million. Analysts anticipate that nLIGHT will post -0.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Ran Bareket sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.24, for a total transaction of $301,800.00. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 25,000 shares of company stock valued at $883,600. Insiders own 5.50% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in LASR. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC purchased a new stake in shares of nLIGHT during the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its holdings in nLIGHT by 38.1% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,558 shares of the company’s stock worth $149,000 after acquiring an additional 1,258 shares during the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC purchased a new stake in nLIGHT in the 4th quarter worth about $215,000. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in nLIGHT by 251.9% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 7,165 shares of the company’s stock worth $234,000 after acquiring an additional 5,129 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new stake in nLIGHT in the 4th quarter worth about $241,000. 86.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

nLIGHT, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells semiconductor and fiber lasers for industrial, microfabrication, and aerospace and defense applications. The company operates in two segments, Laser Products and Advanced Development. It offers semiconductor laser chips, optical fiber in-house, and electrical-optical components.

