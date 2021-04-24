NOIA Network Trading Up 74% This Week (NOIA)

NOIA Network (CURRENCY:NOIA) traded up 8.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on April 24th. NOIA Network has a total market capitalization of $89.37 million and $4.90 million worth of NOIA Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, NOIA Network has traded up 74% against the U.S. dollar. One NOIA Network coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.28 or 0.00001408 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $32.07 or 0.00064067 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.79 or 0.00017555 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001997 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $45.59 or 0.00091064 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000340 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 9.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $26.87 or 0.00053671 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $324.31 or 0.00647784 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3,861.41 or 0.07712965 BTC.

NOIA Network Coin Profile

NOIA is a coin. Its genesis date was March 12th, 2018. NOIA Network’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 321,395,830 coins. NOIA Network’s official website is noia.network. NOIA Network’s official Twitter account is @NoiaNetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for NOIA Network is /r/NOIA and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for NOIA Network is medium.com/noia.

According to CryptoCompare, “NOIA is a content delivery network technology that utilizes idle bandwidth and storage from computers around the world to create a widely distributed and decentralized layer of the internet’s infrastructure with the goal of improving data delivery across the internet. Every website and application in both current and decentralized internet can use NOIA for content delivery with the goal of decreasing expenses and realize more efficient content distribution. NOIA is an Ethereum-based token that serves as the sole currency within the system that is being transferred from its customers (content hosting websites) onto its nodes that deliver that content for them. “

Buying and Selling NOIA Network

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as NOIA Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire NOIA Network should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase NOIA Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

