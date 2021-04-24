Nordic Semiconductor ASA (OTCMKTS:NDCVF) Earns “Buy” Rating from Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued their buy rating on shares of Nordic Semiconductor ASA (OTCMKTS:NDCVF) in a research note released on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

Nordic Semiconductor ASA stock opened at $23.09 on Wednesday. Nordic Semiconductor ASA has a 52 week low of $5.37 and a 52 week high of $23.35. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $18.48 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $15.89.

About Nordic Semiconductor ASA

Nordic Semiconductor ASA, a fabless semiconductor company, designs, develops, markets, and sells integrated circuits, systems, and solutions for short- and long-range wireless applications in Europe, the Americas, and the Asia/Pacific. The company specializes in ultra-low power components, based on its proprietary 2.4 GHz RF, Bluetooth low energy, and LTE-M and NB- Internet of Things (IoT); and develops low power cellular IoT.

