Norges Bank Invests $17.45 Million in Hope Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOPE)

Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Hope Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOPE) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 1,599,544 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $17,451,000. Norges Bank owned approximately 1.30% of Hope Bancorp at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of HOPE. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Hope Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth $524,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Hope Bancorp by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,177,756 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $198,320,000 after buying an additional 465,061 shares during the last quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Hope Bancorp by 10.6% in the fourth quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 3,813,833 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $41,609,000 after buying an additional 365,631 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Hope Bancorp by 36.5% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 718,534 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,839,000 after buying an additional 192,135 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its stake in shares of Hope Bancorp by 125.4% in the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 270,238 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,948,000 after buying an additional 150,347 shares during the last quarter. 82.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Hope Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $14.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th.

HOPE stock opened at $15.60 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.97. Hope Bancorp, Inc. has a 1-year low of $7.03 and a 1-year high of $16.61. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $15.34 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $11.76. The firm has a market cap of $1.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.29 and a beta of 1.66.

Hope Bancorp (NASDAQ:HOPE) last released its earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.25 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $132.17 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $135.25 million. Hope Bancorp had a net margin of 18.62% and a return on equity of 6.21%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.34 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Hope Bancorp, Inc. will post 0.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 5th were given a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 4th. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.59%. Hope Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.48%.

About Hope Bancorp

Hope Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Bank of Hope that provides banking services for small and medium-sized businesses, and individuals in the United States. The company accepts personal and business checking, money market, savings, time deposit, and individual retirement accounts.

