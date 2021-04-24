Norges Bank Invests $19.83 Million in Cavco Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVCO)

Norges Bank purchased a new position in Cavco Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVCO) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 112,998 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,825,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. THB Asset Management raised its position in shares of Cavco Industries by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. THB Asset Management now owns 5,663 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $993,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Sheets Smith Wealth Management grew its stake in Cavco Industries by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Sheets Smith Wealth Management now owns 2,020 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $354,000 after buying an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Duality Advisers LP grew its stake in Cavco Industries by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. Duality Advisers LP now owns 1,487 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $261,000 after buying an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in Cavco Industries by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC now owns 5,530 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $970,000 after buying an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in Cavco Industries by 11.8% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 950 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $167,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. 90.05% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on CVCO. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Cavco Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Craig Hallum boosted their price target on Cavco Industries from $234.00 to $257.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 1st.

NASDAQ CVCO opened at $215.87 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.02 and a beta of 1.20. Cavco Industries, Inc. has a twelve month low of $131.00 and a twelve month high of $242.06. The company has a current ratio of 2.87, a quick ratio of 2.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $225.09 and a 200 day moving average of $199.88.

Cavco Industries (NASDAQ:CVCO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The construction company reported $2.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.73 by $0.39. The company had revenue of $288.77 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $275.40 million. Cavco Industries had a return on equity of 10.48% and a net margin of 6.20%. Equities analysts predict that Cavco Industries, Inc. will post 7.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cavco Industries Company Profile

Cavco Industries, Inc designs, produces, and retails manufactured homes primarily in the United States. It operates in two segments, Factory-Built Housing and Financial Services. The company markets its manufactured homes under the Cavco, Fleetwood, Palm Harbor, Fairmont, Friendship, Chariot Eagle, and Destiny brands.

