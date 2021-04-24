Norges Bank Makes New $17.92 Million Investment in Tronox Holdings plc (NYSE:TROX)

Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Tronox Holdings plc (NYSE:TROX) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 1,225,682 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,919,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. AQR Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Tronox during the 3rd quarter worth about $552,000. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its stake in shares of Tronox by 49.6% during the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 875,230 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,888,000 after purchasing an additional 290,020 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. raised its stake in shares of Tronox by 29.1% during the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 130,267 shares of the company’s stock worth $972,000 after purchasing an additional 29,356 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Tronox during the 3rd quarter worth about $122,000. Finally, New York State Teachers Retirement System purchased a new stake in shares of Tronox during the 4th quarter worth about $110,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.25% of the company’s stock.

In other Tronox news, SVP Jeffrey N. Neuman sold 16,237 shares of Tronox stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.33, for a total value of $297,624.21. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 133,164 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,440,896.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Jean Francois Turgeon sold 17,575 shares of Tronox stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.34, for a total value of $322,325.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 533,358 shares in the company, valued at $9,781,785.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 48,801 shares of company stock worth $898,745. Company insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on TROX shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Tronox from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Tronox from $16.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $13.20.

Shares of TROX stock opened at $20.61 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $18.82 and its 200 day simple moving average is $15.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.03, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a current ratio of 3.38. Tronox Holdings plc has a twelve month low of $5.68 and a twelve month high of $21.36. The company has a market capitalization of $3.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.24 and a beta of 2.65.

Tronox (NYSE:TROX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 18th. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.01). Tronox had a net margin of 34.63% and a return on equity of 7.18%. The company had revenue of $783.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $783.29 million. On average, analysts forecast that Tronox Holdings plc will post 0.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 19th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 8th were given a $0.08 dividend. This is an increase from Tronox’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.07. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.55%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 5th. Tronox’s payout ratio is currently 68.09%.

Tronox Company Profile

Tronox Holdings plc operates as a vertically integrated manufacturer of TiO2 pigment in North America, South and Central America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates titanium-bearing mineral sand mines, and beneficiation and smelting operations. Its products include TiO2, zircon, and pig iron, as well as feedstock and other products comprising rutile prime, ilmenite, chloride slag, and other mining products.

