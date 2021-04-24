Norges Bank Makes New Investment in Welbilt, Inc (NYSE:WBT)

Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Welbilt, Inc (NYSE:WBT) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm bought 1,427,872 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,848,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in Welbilt during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. First Mercantile Trust Co. acquired a new stake in Welbilt during the 4th quarter worth $35,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Welbilt by 44.2% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,850 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $90,000 after acquiring an additional 2,100 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new stake in Welbilt during the 4th quarter worth $163,000. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new stake in Welbilt during the 4th quarter worth $183,000. 83.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on WBT shares. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Welbilt from $13.00 to $19.00 in a report on Thursday, March 11th. KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of Welbilt from $11.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Welbilt from $8.50 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Welbilt from $15.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of Welbilt from $17.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Welbilt currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $16.67.

WBT stock opened at $22.23 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $16.32 and a 200-day moving average price of $12.60. The company has a market capitalization of $3.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 555.75 and a beta of 1.99. Welbilt, Inc has a 52-week low of $3.90 and a 52-week high of $22.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.95, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 2.12.

Welbilt (NYSE:WBT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The industrial products company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.12. Welbilt had a net margin of 0.45% and a return on equity of 21.76%. The company had revenue of $320.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $289.56 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.19 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 16.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Welbilt, Inc will post -0.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Welbilt Company Profile

Welbilt is a leading global supplier of commercial foodservice equipment. Their broad, award-winning hot- and cold-side product portfolio includes many brands, including Cleveland Range, Convotherm, Delfield, Frymaster, Garland, Kolpak, Lincoln, Manitowac, Merco, Merrychef, and Multiplex Beverage.

