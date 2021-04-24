Norges Bank Takes $18.66 Million Position in Northwest Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:NWBI)

Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Northwest Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:NWBI) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 1,464,640 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,660,000. Norges Bank owned 1.15% of Northwest Bancshares at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Credit Suisse AG raised its holdings in shares of Northwest Bancshares by 36.7% during the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 158,039 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $2,012,000 after purchasing an additional 42,390 shares during the period. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. acquired a new position in shares of Northwest Bancshares during the fourth quarter valued at about $130,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in shares of Northwest Bancshares by 43.6% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 86,196 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $1,098,000 after purchasing an additional 26,164 shares during the period. Ancora Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Northwest Bancshares by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 575,219 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $7,329,000 after acquiring an additional 19,271 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp increased its position in shares of Northwest Bancshares by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 133,824 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $1,705,000 after acquiring an additional 2,300 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.77% of the company’s stock.

Get Northwest Bancshares alerts:

NASDAQ:NWBI opened at $14.14 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $14.66 and a 200-day moving average of $12.96. The company has a market cap of $1.80 billion, a PE ratio of 25.25 and a beta of 0.68. Northwest Bancshares, Inc. has a one year low of $8.52 and a one year high of $15.48.

Northwest Bancshares (NASDAQ:NWBI) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, January 24th. The savings and loans company reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.01. Northwest Bancshares had a net margin of 11.80% and a return on equity of 7.20%. The company had revenue of $135.01 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $137.70 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that Northwest Bancshares, Inc. will post 0.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 4th were given a $0.19 dividend. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 3rd. Northwest Bancshares’s payout ratio is 72.38%.

Separately, B. Riley boosted their target price on shares of Northwest Bancshares from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Northwest Bancshares has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.33.

In other Northwest Bancshares news, EVP Julia W. Mctavish sold 47,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.55, for a total value of $683,850.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Mark T. Reitzes acquired 2,110 shares of Northwest Bancshares stock in a transaction on Monday, February 22nd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $14.07 per share, with a total value of $29,687.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 5,025 shares in the company, valued at approximately $70,701.75. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders acquired 17,485 shares of company stock valued at $238,624 and sold 79,376 shares valued at $1,123,809. Corporate insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Northwest Bancshares Profile

Northwest Bancshares, Inc operates as a holding company for Northwest Bank that offers various personal and business banking solutions. The company accepts various deposits, such as checking, savings, money market deposit, term certificate, and individual retirement accounts. Its loan products include one-to-four family residential real estate, short-term consumer, multi-family residential and commercial real estate, commercial business, and residential mortgage loans; home equity lines of credit; and consumer loans comprising automobile, sales finance, unsecured personal, and credit card loans, as well as loans secured by deposit accounts.

Recommended Story: Most Volatile Stocks – What Investors Need to Know to Maximize ROI

Receive News & Ratings for Northwest Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Northwest Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.