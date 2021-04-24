Northern Technologies International Co. Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.07 (NASDAQ:NTIC)

Northern Technologies International Co. (NASDAQ:NTIC) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, April 23rd, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 5th will be given a dividend of 0.065 per share by the specialty chemicals company on Wednesday, May 19th. This represents a $0.26 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 4th.

Northern Technologies International has increased its dividend by 30.0% over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 1 years.

Get Northern Technologies International alerts:

NTIC opened at $14.40 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $131.11 million, a PE ratio of -95.99 and a beta of 1.22. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $15.32 and a 200-day moving average of $12.26. Northern Technologies International has a 52-week low of $5.64 and a 52-week high of $17.35.

Northern Technologies International (NASDAQ:NTIC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 7th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.05. Northern Technologies International had a positive return on equity of 0.52% and a negative net margin of 2.81%. On average, research analysts predict that Northern Technologies International will post 0.48 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts recently weighed in on NTIC shares. TheStreet downgraded Northern Technologies International from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Friday, April 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Northern Technologies International from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $17.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th.

About Northern Technologies International

Northern Technologies International Corporation develops and markets rust and corrosion inhibiting products and services in North America, South America, Europe, Asia, the Middle East and internationally. It offers rust and corrosion inhibiting products, such as plastic and paper packaging, liquids, coatings, rust removers, cleaners, diffusers, and engineered solutions designed for the oil and gas industry under the ZERUST brand.

Featured Article: Holder of Record

Receive News & Ratings for Northern Technologies International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Northern Technologies International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.