Northern Trust Corp Acquires 10,558 Shares of Minerva Neurosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NERV)

Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in Minerva Neurosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NERV) by 2.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 390,472 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,558 shares during the quarter. Northern Trust Corp owned about 0.92% of Minerva Neurosciences worth $914,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of Minerva Neurosciences by 6.0% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 686,248 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,606,000 after buying an additional 38,548 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in Minerva Neurosciences by 295.1% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 133,698 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $313,000 after purchasing an additional 99,861 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in Minerva Neurosciences by 9.5% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 122,201 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $286,000 after purchasing an additional 10,643 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Minerva Neurosciences by 5.3% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,211,194 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $5,174,000 after purchasing an additional 110,408 shares during the period. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new position in shares of Minerva Neurosciences in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $271,000. 66.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Minerva Neurosciences alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Minerva Neurosciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $6.20.

Shares of NERV stock opened at $2.53 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $108.09 million, a P/E ratio of -4.69 and a beta of 1.49. Minerva Neurosciences, Inc. has a 1 year low of $1.81 and a 1 year high of $15.22. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.87 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.07.

Minerva Neurosciences (NASDAQ:NERV) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, March 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.01. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Minerva Neurosciences, Inc. will post 0.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Minerva Neurosciences Profile

Minerva Neurosciences, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of product candidates for the treatment of central nervous system diseases. Its lead product candidate is roluperidone, a compound in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of schizophrenia; and MIN-301, a soluble recombinant form of the neuregulin-1b1 protein for the treatment of Parkinson's disease and other neurodegenerative disorders.

Read More: How the Consumer Price Index (CPI) is calculated?



Receive News & Ratings for Minerva Neurosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Minerva Neurosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.